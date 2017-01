The next RATS membership meeting will be held on Friday March 18 at 7:30 PM at our usual location, Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad.

We will need to form a nominating committee for this year’s election. So, if you’re interested in helping out, let us know. This month we will have two presentations.

First will be Ian Enterline N3UVV discussing Skywarn and emergency communications.

Following will be Rick, KA4OHM with a presentation on RF Safety.

We look forward to seeing you there.