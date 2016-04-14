April 2016 RATS News Updates

The RATS monthly Membership meeting for April will be held Friday April 15 at our usual location. Directions are here.

The presentation this month will be provided by Steve Crow, KG4PEQ. Right now, the topic is a mystery, but we’re pretty sure it’ll be informative and entertaining.

A couple of RATS Members make the news!

Reid Barden, N1VCU, is mentioned in an article in The Atlantic. The Amateur Radio Operators Preparing for the Worst

Steve Crow, KG4PEQ, is mention in an article on the ARRL Web site. Hams Turn Out to Help as Massive Snowfall Stuns Several States

It’s also time to start thinking about Field Day and officer nominations. More information on these events will be at the meeting Friday night as well as here on the web site in the near future.