May 2016 RATS Updates

The RATS monthly membership meeting will be held on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 PM. We will be meeting at our usual spot at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad Building.

The presentation this month will be given by Rob Marshall, KI4MCW. Rob will be showing us how to use an inexpensive USB TV receiver with some free SDR software to receive a wide variety of signals.

Also, Field Day is coming up in June. We have acquired the Laurel Park Recreation Area site again this year. More information coming soon.