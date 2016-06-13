June 2016 RATS Update – Field Day

The June 2016 RATS membership meeting will be held on June 17 at our usual meeting spot at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad building.

This month we will be reviewing the club equipment that will be used at Field Day. We will distribute the various equipment cases around and organize the material so that we know what to expect on Field Day.

Field Day 2016

ARRL Field Day will be held on June 25th and 25th this year. RATS and other local clubs will also be involved. This year we will operate under the W4VCU call sign and operating class of 4A. We will have four HF stations on the air. Field Day will be held at the same location we have had it for the last several years, at the Laurel Park Recreation Area at 10301 Hungary Spring Road.

Everyone is invited to come out and participate. There should be plenty of radios available for all willing visitors to get on the air and make contacts.

VE Testing will be provided on Saturday June 25th in the afternoon.

Set up for Field Day will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday. We would like for people to arrive to help by 10:30 AM. We have four HF stations and antennas to set up. On air operating begins at 2:00 PM and runs continuously (yes, overnight too) until around noon on Sunday. We need volunteers to help with set up and take down. Talk in will be on the 146.88 repeater, PL 74.4 Hz.