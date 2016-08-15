August 2016 RATS Update

Our monthly meeting will be held on Friday, August 19, 2016 at 7:30 PM at our usual location in the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad Building. Come out and visit!
Our program this month will be presented by Mr. Bubba, WW4GW. He will be talking about Baofeng radios. Here is a copy of Bubba’s Baofeng Presentation.
Also at this month’s meeting we will be counting ballots for our 2016 Board of Directors election. Ballots have been mailed. Either return the ballot by mail so that we have it in our PO Box by Friday, or bring your ballot to the meeting to be counted.
Also, as a follow up to the presentation at last month’s meeting, here are some links to some of the antenna modeling programs and resources that were discussed.
- 4NEC2 – A full featured and free antenna modeling program. Very powerful, but has a bit of a learning curve. The Support Files page has links to a very good four part series on learning to use NEC based antenna modeling programs.
- EZNEC – Probably the most popular antenna modeling program. It’s a bit easier to use, but it is not free. Pay close attention to the limits on segments if you decide to buy this one.
- NEC2GO – Not as popular as the other two, and not free, but it has some very unique and powerful features, like modeling with variables, unlimited segments, and a network designer.