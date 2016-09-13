September 2016 RATS News

The monthly membership meeting will be held on Friday September 16 at 7:30 PM at our usual location at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad Building.

Don’t forget that renewal season is here. RATS has several repeater systems that are used by many different organizations in the area that support emergency communications and public service events. You can renew your membership online or at the monthly meetings.

The presentation this month will be about time. What’s the difference between UTC, Zulu, GMT, TAI, and UT1? Come out this Friday and find out. Want to know exactly what time it is? You’ll hear about several ways that you can have access to millisecond accurate time and how it is managed.