January 2017 RATS News

Frostfest is coming soon – February 4, 2017 to be exact. If you haven’t already, be sure to get your tickets and tables early. Frostfest is Central Virginia’s largest hamfest!

This month’s membership meeting will be held Friday January 17 at the Richmond Volunteer rescue Squad Building at 7:30 PM. This month we will be talking about Frostfest and will also have a presentation that’s a follow up to the “ugly antenna” program we had in October. We will talk about building J-pole and Slim Jim antennas, along with some computer modeling of the antennas. Also, we will be giving away a copper pipe 2 meter J-pole antenna.

We look forward to seeing everyone at the meeting.