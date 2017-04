The April 2017 RATS membership meeting will be held on Friday April 21, 2017 at 7:30 PM. We will be meeting at our usual location at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad building.

At this months meeting, we will have W4DR, Bob Eshleman will be talking about the time he and some friends put Navassa Island on the air for the very first time.

We look forward to seeing you there.