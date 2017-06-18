Field Day 2017

RATS is hosting a Field Day event at the Laurel Park Recreation Area. The Dominion DX Group (DDXG) and Richmond Amateur Radio Club will be participating as well.

Some important Field Day information:

Field Day is a 24 hour operating event and is held on Saturday June 24 through Sunday June 25 2017.

Setup for our event starts around 11 AM with operation beginning at 2 AM and running continuously until around noon on Sunday. If you’re a night owl, come on out – we’ll have people there all night long.

The location is 10301 Hungary Spring Road.

We will have VE testing Saturday afternoon starting around 2 PM.

We will be operating under the W4RAT callsign and will have four HF stations available for operation.

Help is always appreciated, especially for set up on Saturday morning and take down on Sunday around noon.

If you’ve never operated HF, or haven’t operated in a long time, come on out and we’ll get you on the air. You do not need a license to operate at Field Day – we’ll have people available to operate with you.