Field Day 2017

RATS is hosting a Field Day event at the Laurel Park Recreation Area. The Dominion DX Group (DDXG) and Richmond Amateur Radio Club will be participating as well.
Some important Field Day information:
- Field Day is a 24 hour operating event and is held on Saturday June 24 through Sunday June 25 2017.
- Setup for our event starts around 11 AM with operation beginning at 2 AM and running continuously until around noon on Sunday. If you’re a night owl, come on out – we’ll have people there all night long.
- The location is 10301 Hungary Spring Road.
- We will have VE testing Saturday afternoon starting around 2 PM.
- We will be operating under the W4RAT callsign and will have four HF stations available for operation.
- Help is always appreciated, especially for set up on Saturday morning and take down on Sunday around noon.
If you’ve never operated HF, or haven’t operated in a long time, come on out and we’ll get you on the air. You do not need a license to operate at Field Day – we’ll have people available to operate with you.