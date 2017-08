RATS will be conducting VE Testing on Saturday August 19, 2017 from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad building located at 1822 Chantilly Street, near the intersection of Broad and Staples Mill Road.

If you want to try to obtain your first amateur radio license, or upgrade, this is a good opportunity to do so.

Park in the back of the building, behind the Wendy’s restaurant, in the same area that is used for our regular monthly meetings.

The cost is $14.