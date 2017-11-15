November 2017 Special Election

There will be a special election held to fill some recent board vacancies. I know what you’re thinking – “We just had an election”, and you’re right. Here’s what’s going on.

The results of the election are as follows

President – Jeff, K4BXX

Vice President – Tim, KJ4NPB

Director – Darren, KG4INW

Director – Charles, KI4WCK

The newly elected President, K4BXX, had to resign because he had to move back home to Indiana. This meant that the new Vice President, Tim Farrell, moved up to become President. Also, due to the election results, where two directors became officers (Jeff and Tim), that vacated their director positions. We also had one director resign, Steve, KG4PEQ, due to increased work responsibilities. The past vice president also lost his spot to Tim. The net result is that the board is down by one Vice President and two directors. Technically the board could appoint these positions, however, due to there being so many vacancies and turnovers, it was decided to hold a special election to fill these spots. Also, the board has appointed former President Robert Orndorff, W4BNO as interim Vice President until the special election is held.

Ballots and biographies will be mailed out shortly after the November meeting and the ballots will be counted at the December meeting, with the newly elected members taking office immediately after the ballots have been counted.

A nominating committee was formed and came up with the following candidates: