November 2017 Membership meeting

The November 2017 RATS membership meeting will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad building. Directions can be found here.

Topics of interest at this month’s meeting will be an update to the special election being held in November as well as Frostfest news.

The program this month will be on the new 2200 meter band and 630 meter band. Use of these new bands requires you to register to make sure you don’t interfere with any local power transmission facilities. The 2200 meter band is in the middle of a range of frequencies that are used by power companies to coordinate tripping on the transmission system. There will be a brief discussion of how these frequencies are used by the power company.