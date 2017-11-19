On October 21 2017 several hams from Richmond Amateur Radio Club and Richmond Amateur Radio Telecommunications Society, came together as one community – RVAHams. We set up 7 amateur stations offering DMR, D-STAR, HF, VHF/UHF PSK 31, remote ham, and simplex HT communications. During our stay at Camp Albright we were able to work with 300 scouts. We helped them make contacts in the United States and abroad, from places such as Japan, Australia, and Germany, just to name a few. This was a big hit with the scouting leadership along with the hams that attended. Darren KG4INW, Dan N4DOB, Lewis KK4SRF, David KG4DCX, Mike AC5PT Julian KV4VP, Jim K8OI, Matt K4MTK, George W3PPY, Tim KJ4NPB, Charles WA5VHU and Dee Dee KK4AVC all had a great time helping the scouts celebrate the 60TH Jamboree On The Air.