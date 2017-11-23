Note From the President

Hello everyone, as the holidays fast approach. I wanted to take a moment and thank everyone for their dedication and help with club functions this past year. Without our members we could not help out at all the special events that the club is involved in. As a reminder Frostfest is fast approaching and we will need several volunteers to help support this event. Reid N1VCU is the new volunteer coordinator for Frostfest 2018, if anyone would like to sign up to volunteer you can email him at reidbarden@gmail.com.

I would like to thank all the families that gave up time so your significant others could volunteer their time with all our special events. Without your support of the hobby we could not do half of what we do, for that I humbly say thank you and I personally would like to invite you to the RATS holiday gathering on Friday December 15th as a thank you for your support.

My wife and I would like to wish all the RATS members a happy and blessed holiday season, and we look forward to a new year. May 2018 bring new and fun adventures in our hobby and we look forward to sharing 2018 with all of you. My door is always open to email suggestions for new things the RATS club can do in 2018.

Tim Farrell, KJ4NPB

President, Richmond Amateur Telecommunications Society