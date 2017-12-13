December 2018 RATS Update

The special election that was to be held at the December RATS membership meeting has been postponed to the January 2018 meeting. This was done to allow more time to get the ballots out and also avoid the rush of the holidays.

Please come out to the membership meeting this month. It will be held on Friday December 15 at 7:30 PM at the usual location at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad. There will be a very short business meeting followed by food, drink, and socializing. You don’t have to be a member to attend, just come and hang out and talk radio with some of your local amateur radio operators.