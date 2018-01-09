Volunteer for Frostfest!

Hey everybody – it’s time for FROSTFEST! Please do your part to support the club by signing up now to volunteer. Those who volunteer for a shift supporting the show get free admission to the show, free food, and a ticket to place in the prize drum (eligible for ANY door prize, including the GRAND PRIZE!).

This year’s Volunteer Coordinator is Reid Barden. He had made signing up super easy. Just click THIS LINK to pull up the online form, and let him know who you are. Reid will reach out to you shortly afterward to sort out the details. That’s it!

Thank you in advance for any help you can provide, and we hope everyone has a terrific time at Frostfest.

Rob Marshall KI4MCW

Frostfest Director ’18