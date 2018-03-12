Next RATS meeting 03/16/18

Our next RATS meeting will be on 03/16/18 at the Richmond Volunteer Rescue Squad building on Chantilly St at 7:30pm.

This month’s program will be on the different events coming up that amateur radio operators volunteer at in the community. Mike AC5PT will talk about events such as Bike MS Colonial Crossroads in June, Special Olympics in June and other events throughout the year. He will also talk about how we help at the events and why we are an important part of these events.

We hope to see everyone there!

Light snacks and drinks provided.